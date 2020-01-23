Bryant looks to end streak vs Mt. St. Mary’s

Bryant (9-9, 1-4) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (8-11, 4-2) Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mount…

Bryant (9-9, 1-4) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (8-11, 4-2)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s looks to extend Bryant’s conference losing streak to five games. Bryant’s last NEC win came against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash 67-63 on Jan. 2. Mount St. Mary’s is coming off a 59-39 win over St. Francis (NY) on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: Bryant has benefited heavily from its seniors. Adam Grant, Ikenna Ndugba, Benson Lin and Charles Pride have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Mountaineers have given up just 59.8 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 67.1 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.ACCURATE ADAM: Grant has connected on 37.3 percent of the 169 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 18 of 45 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Mount St. Mary’s is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 8-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bryant is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 14 offensive rebounds. The Bulldogs are 4-9 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant as a collective unit has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among NEC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.