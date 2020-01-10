Brown, Seattle host Utah Valley

Utah Valley (7-10, 1-1) vs. Seattle (8-9, 1-1) Redhawk Center, Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Utah Valley (7-10, 1-1) vs. Seattle (8-9, 1-1)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Isaiah White and Utah Valley will battle Terrell Brown and Seattle. The junior White is averaging 16.8 points over the last five games. Brown, a senior, has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.2 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Brown has put up 20.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists to lead the way for the Redhawks. Morgan Means is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Wolverines are led by White, who is averaging 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brown has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Utah Valley is 0-5 when its offense scores 65 points or fewer. Seattle is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Seattle offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 15th-lowest rate in the country. The Utah Valley defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 251st among Division I teams).

