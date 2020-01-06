Brown battles Johnson & Wales (RI)

Johnson & Wales (RI) vs. Brown (6-6) Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Johnson & Wales (RI) vs. Brown (6-6)

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Brown Bears will be taking on the Wildcats of Division III Johnson & Wales (RI). Brown is coming off an 85-75 home win over Rhode Island in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Brown’s Brandon Anderson, Zach Hunsaker and Joshua Howard have collectively scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 50 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Brandon Anderson has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Brown field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

LAST TIME: Brown scored 100 points and won by 39 over Johnson & Wales (RI) when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown went 11-5 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Bears put up 74.8 points per contest across those 16 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

