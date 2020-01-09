Brooks, UNC host Clemson

Clemson (7-7, 1-3) vs. North Carolina (8-7, 1-3) Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Clemson (7-7, 1-3) vs. North Carolina (8-7, 1-3)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior forwards will be on display as Aamir Simms and Clemson will battle Garrison Brooks and North Carolina. Simms is averaging 17.4 points over the last five games. Brooks has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: North Carolina’s Brooks, Brandon Robinson and Justin Pierce have collectively accounted for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Tar Heels points over the last five games.ACCURATE AAMIR: Simms has connected on 36.6 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-5 when they score 60 points or fewer and 7-2 when they exceed 60 points. The Tar Heels are 0-5 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 8-2 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Heels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. North Carolina has 48 assists on 78 field goals (61.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Clemson has assists on 37 of 65 field goals (56.9 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: North Carolina has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.4 percent this year. That figure is ranked 17th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Clemson stands at just 24.7 percent (ranked 284th).

