Bouyea, San Francisco host BYU

Brigham Young (15-6, 4-2) vs. San Francisco (14-7, 3-3) War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Brigham Young (15-6, 4-2) vs. San Francisco (14-7, 3-3)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jake Toolson and Brigham Young will go up against Jamaree Bouyea and San Francisco. The senior Toolson is averaging 18.8 points over the last five games. Bouyea, a junior, is averaging 10.2 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Bouyea, Charles Minlend, Jimbo Lull and Jordan Ratinho have combined to account for 64 percent of San Francisco’s scoring this season. For Brigham Young, Toolson, TJ Haws, Yoeli Childs, Alex Barcello and Dalton Nixon have combined to account for 70 percent of all Brigham Young scoring, including 87 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Dons have allowed only 65.3 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 73.2 per game they gave up in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TOOLSON: Toolson has connected on 46.4 percent of the 110 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 86.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Dons are 9-0 when they shoot at least 75 percent from the foul line and 5-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Cougars are 12-0 when they hold opponents to 70 points or fewer and 3-6 when opponents exceed 70 points.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Dons have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. San Francisco has an assist on 30 of 68 field goals (44.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Brigham Young has assists on 35 of 89 field goals (39.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among WCC teams.

