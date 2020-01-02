Big 12 play starts for Oklahoma St., No. 22 Texas Tech

Oklahoma State (9-3, 0-0) vs. No. 22 Texas Tech (9-3, 0-0) United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST…

Oklahoma State (9-3, 0-0) vs. No. 22 Texas Tech (9-3, 0-0)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma State as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Oklahoma State finished with five wins and 13 losses, while Texas Tech won 14 games and lost four.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma State’s Lindy Waters III, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Cowboys points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Chris Clarke has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Texas Tech field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Oklahoma State’s Dziagwa has attempted 70 3-pointers and connected on 42.9 percent of them, and is 8 for 11 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Texas Tech has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 77.7 points while giving up 58.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Tech has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big 12 teams. The Red Raiders have averaged 22.8 free throws per game this season, including 25.3 per game over their four-game winning streak.

