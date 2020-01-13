BG, W. Michigan meet in conference play

Bowling Green (11-5, 2-1) vs. Western Michigan (8-8, 1-2) University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bowling Green (11-5, 2-1) vs. Western Michigan (8-8, 1-2)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts Bowling Green in a MAC matchup. Each team last saw action this past Saturday. Bowling Green beat Ohio by nine, while Western Michigan fell to Toledo, 67-59.

SUPER SENIORS: Bowling Green has relied heavily on its seniors. Justin Turner, Dylan Frye, Daeqwon Plowden and Caleb Fields have collectively accounted for 60 percent all Falcons points this season, though their output has dropped to 27 percent over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Broncos have allowed only 72 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 75.6 per game they gave up in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TURNER: Turner has connected on 33.3 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 92.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Western Michigan has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 63.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Broncos have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Falcons. Western Michigan has an assist on 31 of 70 field goals (44.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Bowling Green has assists on 29 of 85 field goals (34.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bowling Green offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.7 percent of its possessions, which is the third-best rate in the nation. The Western Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 294th among Division I teams).

