Belmont, UTM meet in conference play

Belmont (11-5, 2-1) vs. UT Martin (5-9, 1-2)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes meet as Belmont takes on UT Martin. Belmont won easily 89-64 at Southeast Missouri in its last outing. UT Martin is coming off an 87-74 home win over Tennessee State in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: UT Martin has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Parker Stewart, Quintin Dove, Miles Thomas and Eman Sertovic have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 81 percent of all Skyhawks points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Skyhawks have given up only 81.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 88.1 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Stewart has had his hand in 49 percent of all UT Martin field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UT Martin is 0-8 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 5-1 when it scores at least 76.

STREAK STATS: Belmont has won its last three road games, scoring 79.7 points, while allowing 61.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 81.4 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins 16th among Division I teams. The UT Martin defense has allowed 82.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 305th overall).

