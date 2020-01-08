Belmont, Southeast Mo. meet in conference play

Belmont (10-5, 1-1) vs. Southeast Missouri (4-11, 0-2) Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont (10-5, 1-1) vs. Southeast Missouri (4-11, 0-2)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri hosts Belmont in an OVC matchup. Belmont blew out Eastern Illinois by 32 at home in its last outing. Southeast Missouri lost 81-59 at Murray State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The Bruins are led by the sophomore duo of Nick Muszynski and Adam Kunkel. Muszynski has averaged 15.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while Kunkel has put up 17.3 points per game. The Redhawks have been anchored by sophomores Alex Caldwell and Sage Tolbert, who have combined to score 19.6 points per outing.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Caldwell has had his hand in 40 percent of all Southeast Missouri field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeast Missouri is 0-8 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 4-3 when it scores at least 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Belmont is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Bruins are 5-5 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 80.9 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins 18th among Division I teams. The Southeast Missouri defense has allowed 72.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 216th overall).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.