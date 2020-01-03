Belmont looks to extend streak vs E. Illinois

Eastern Illinois (7-6, 0-1) vs. Belmont (9-5, 0-1) Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Eastern Illinois (7-6, 0-1) vs. Belmont (9-5, 0-1)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Eastern Illinois. In its last six wins against the Panthers, Belmont has won by an average of 24 points. Eastern Illinois’ last win in the series came on Jan. 10, 2015, an 84-73 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: George Dixon is averaging 13 points and 8.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Panthers. Marvin Johnson is also a big contributor, putting up 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Bruins have been led by Adam Kunkel, who is averaging 17.6 points.ACCURATE ADAM: Kunkel has connected on 41.4 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also made 82.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Illinois is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 7-1 when scoring at least 69.

BEHIND THE ARC: Eastern Illinois’s Mack Smith has attempted 94 3-pointers and connected on 38.3 percent of them, and is 17 for 42 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Eastern Illinois and Belmont are ranked at the top of the OVC when it comes to scoring. The Panthers are ranked second in the conference with 77.7 points per game while the Bruins are first at 80.4 per game.

