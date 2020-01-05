BCU, Howard seek first conference win

Bethune-Cookman (6-9, 0-1) vs. Howard (2-13, 0-1) Burr Arena, Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman takes on Howard…

Bethune-Cookman (6-9, 0-1) vs. Howard (2-13, 0-1)

Burr Arena, Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman takes on Howard as both teams look for its first MEAC win of the season. Bethune-Cookman came up short in an 85-72 game at Norfolk State in its last outing. Howard lost 78-66 to Maryland Eastern Shore in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Howard’s Charles Williams, Wayne Bristol Jr. and Khalil Robinson have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.CLUTCH CHARLES: Williams has connected on 32.3 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 68.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Wildcats are 0-7 when they allow 72 or more points and 6-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Bison are 0-13 when they score 69 points or fewer and 2-0 when they exceed 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bethune-Cookman is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Wildcats are 1-9 when scoring any fewer than 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Howard has committed a turnover on just 18.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all MEAC teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 13.3 times per game this season.

