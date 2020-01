tx < $vscores1 < Tuesday’s Women’s Basketball Scores By The Associated Press EAST Lyndon St. 73, Delhi 55< Morrisville St.…

tx <

$vscores1 <

Tuesday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press

EAST

Lyndon St. 73, Delhi 55<

Morrisville St. 72, Clarkson 64<

Rhode Island 76, Richmond 70<

Springfield 54, Smith 50<

Swarthmore 63, Washington (Md.) 41<

MORE

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.