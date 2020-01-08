BC-BKW–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx < $vscores1 < Wednesday’s Women’s Basketball Scores By The Associated Press EAST American U. 73, Army 57< Binghamton 61,…

tx <

$vscores1 <

Wednesday’s Women’s Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press

EAST

American U. 73, Army 57<

Binghamton 61, UMBC 43<

Bucknell 61, Navy 34<

Colgate 76, Loyola (Md.) 74<

Fairleigh Dickinson 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 47<

George Washington 65, Duquesne 60<

Holy Cross 57, Lafayette 56<

Lehigh 51, Boston U. 34<

Maine 67, New Hampshire 50<

Mass.-Lowell 68, Hartford 63<

Merrimack 78, Bryant 66<

Sacred Heart 66, CCSU 58<

Saint Louis 77, La Salle 61<

St. Francis Brooklyn 88, LIU Brooklyn 63<

Stony Brook 67, Vermont 49<

Towson 86, Chestnut Hill 49<

UMass 62, St. Bonaventure 52<

York (NY) 62, CCNY 31<

MORE

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.