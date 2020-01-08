BC-BKW–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx <
Wednesday’s Women’s Basketball Scores
By The Associated Press
EAST
American U. 73, Army 57<
Binghamton 61, UMBC 43<
Bucknell 61, Navy 34<
Colgate 76, Loyola (Md.) 74<
Fairleigh Dickinson 56, St. Francis (Pa.) 47<
George Washington 65, Duquesne 60<
Holy Cross 57, Lafayette 56<
Lehigh 51, Boston U. 34<
Maine 67, New Hampshire 50<
Mass.-Lowell 68, Hartford 63<
Merrimack 78, Bryant 66<
Sacred Heart 66, CCSU 58<
Saint Louis 77, La Salle 61<
St. Francis Brooklyn 88, LIU Brooklyn 63<
Stony Brook 67, Vermont 49<
Towson 86, Chestnut Hill 49<
UMass 62, St. Bonaventure 52<
York (NY) 62, CCNY 31<
