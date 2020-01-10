BC-BKW–Scores,4th Add

tx <
$vscores5 <
FAR WEST
CS Northridge 58, Hawaii 54<
Cal St.-Fullerton 70, UC Santa Barbara 68<
Gonzaga 74, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 49<
Idaho 69, Montana St. 68<
Long Beach St. 72, Cal Poly 69<
Loyola Marymount 76, San Francisco 69<
Montana 92, E. Washington 54<
N. Arizona 114, Sacramento St. 107<
Pacific 77, Portland 73<
Pepperdine 79, Santa Clara 71<
S. Dakota St. 86, Denver 79<
S. Utah 72, Idaho St. 65<
UC Riverside 75, UC Davis 70<
Weber St. 65, N. Colorado 60<
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.