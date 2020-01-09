BC-BKW–Scores,2nd Add

tx <
MIDWEST
Belmont 57, SE Missouri 45<
Boston College 75, Notre Dame 65<
IUPUI 89, N. Kentucky 61<
Indiana 66, Purdue 48<
Iowa 66, Maryland 61<
Milwaukee 63, Detroit 48<
Mississippi St. 79, Missouri 64<
Nebraska 65, Wisconsin 50<
New Mexico St. 73, Chicago St. 60<
North Dakota 63, Omaha 57<
Northwestern 56, Minnesota 54<
Oakland 93, Green Bay 88<
Ohio St. 78, Michigan 69<
Rutgers 75, Illinois 51<
UMKC 60, Rio Grande 56<
W. Illinois 79, Purdue Fort Wayne 68<
Wright St. 58, UIC 43<
