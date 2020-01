tx < $vscores1 < Thursday’s College Basketball Scores By The Associated Press EAST Merrimack 64, Mount St. Mary’s 61< Sacred…

tx <

$vscores1 <

Thursday’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press

EAST

Merrimack 64, Mount St. Mary’s 61<

Sacred Heart 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 75<

St. Francis (Pa.) 80, Wagner 62<

Towson 89, Drexel 73<

MORE

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.