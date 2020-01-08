BC-BKC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx <
Wednesday’s College Basketball Scores
By The Associated Press
EAST
American U. 68, Army 60<
Baruch 78, Medgar Evers 73<
Binghamton 79, UMBC 75<
Boston U. 84, Lehigh 67<
Colgate 92, Loyola (Md.) 70<
Duquesne 78, Saint Joseph’s 60<
Farmingdale 65, St. Joseph’s (NY) 62<
Georgetown 87, St. John’s 66<
Hartford 80, Mass.-Lowell 68<
Lafayette 82, Holy Cross 64<
Marist 70, Fairfield 58<
Navy 60, Bucknell 56<
New Hampshire 57, Maine 51<
Old Westbury 80, St. Joseph’s (LI) 70<
Rhode Island 69, Davidson 58<
Stony Brook 81, Vermont 77<
UConn 67, Tulane 61<
UMass 77, La Salle 69<
York (NY) 80, CCNY 77<
