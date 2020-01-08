BC-BKC–Scores,Writethru,5Takes

tx < $vscores1 < Wednesday’s College Basketball Scores By The Associated Press EAST American U. 68, Army 60< Baruch 78,…

Wednesday’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press

EAST

American U. 68, Army 60<

Baruch 78, Medgar Evers 73<

Binghamton 79, UMBC 75<

Boston U. 84, Lehigh 67<

Colgate 92, Loyola (Md.) 70<

Duquesne 78, Saint Joseph’s 60<

Farmingdale 65, St. Joseph’s (NY) 62<

Georgetown 87, St. John’s 66<

Hartford 80, Mass.-Lowell 68<

Lafayette 82, Holy Cross 64<

Marist 70, Fairfield 58<

Navy 60, Bucknell 56<

New Hampshire 57, Maine 51<

Old Westbury 80, St. Joseph’s (LI) 70<

Rhode Island 69, Davidson 58<

Stony Brook 81, Vermont 77<

UConn 67, Tulane 61<

UMass 77, La Salle 69<

York (NY) 80, CCNY 77<

