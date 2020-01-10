BC-BKC–Scores,4th Add

tx < $vscores5 < FAR WEST California 73, Washington St. 66< Gonzaga 94, San Diego 50< Hawaii 75, Cal St.-Fullerton…

FAR WEST

California 73, Washington St. 66<

Gonzaga 94, San Diego 50<

Hawaii 75, Cal St.-Fullerton 69<

Montana 90, E. Washington 63<

Montana St. 69, Idaho 68<

N. Colorado 65, Weber St. 64<

New Mexico St. 93, Chicago St. 54<

Oregon 74, Arizona 73, OT<

S. Utah 71, Idaho St. 55<

Sacramento St. 64, N. Arizona 57<

Stanford 61, Washington 55<

UC Riverside 65, UC Davis 59<

