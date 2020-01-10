BC-BKC–Scores,4th Add

tx <
$vscores5 <
FAR WEST
California 73, Washington St. 66<
Gonzaga 94, San Diego 50<
Hawaii 75, Cal St.-Fullerton 69<
Montana 90, E. Washington 63<
Montana St. 69, Idaho 68<
N. Colorado 65, Weber St. 64<
New Mexico St. 93, Chicago St. 54<
Oregon 74, Arizona 73, OT<
S. Utah 71, Idaho St. 55<
Sacramento St. 64, N. Arizona 57<
Stanford 61, Washington 55<
UC Riverside 65, UC Davis 59<
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.