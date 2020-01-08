Home » NCAA Basketball » BC-BKC--Scores,4th Add

BC-BKC–Scores,4th Add

The Associated Press

January 8, 2020, 11:20 PM

FAR WEST

Boise St. 73, UNLV 66<

S. Dakota St. 80, Denver 68<

San Diego St. 72, Wyoming 52<

