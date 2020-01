tx < $vscores3 < MIDWEST Bradley 72, Evansville 52< Cincinnati 75, Tulsa 44< Illinois 71, Wisconsin 70< Indiana 66, Northwestern…

tx <

$vscores3 <

MIDWEST

Bradley 72, Evansville 52<

Cincinnati 75, Tulsa 44<

Illinois 71, Wisconsin 70<

Indiana 66, Northwestern 62<

Kansas 79, Iowa St. 53<

Purdue Fort Wayne 77, W. Illinois 69<

Saint Louis 63, George Washington 58<

Seton Hall 83, Xavier 71<

William Penn 92, Culver-Stockton 81<

MORE

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.