BC-BKC–Scores,2nd Add

tx <
$vscores3 <
MIDWEST
Akron 84, W. Michigan 69<
Ball St. 88, Buffalo 68<
Bowling Green 78, Miami (Ohio) 76<
Cent. Michigan 68, N. Illinois 67<
Drake 65, Loyola of Chicago 62<
Kent St. 84, Toledo 77<
Missouri St. 67, Illinois St. 63<
N. Iowa 68, Indiana St. 60<
Nebraska 76, Iowa 70<
Ohio 74, E. Michigan 68<
Providence 81, Marquette 80, OT<
TCU 59, Kansas St. 57<
Tennessee 69, Missouri 59<
Villanova 64, Creighton 59<
MORE
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.