BC-BKC–Scores,1st Add

SOUTH

Alabama 90, Mississippi St. 69<

Campbell 64, UNC Asheville 62<

ETSU 64, UNC Greensboro 57<

Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 68<

Furman 73, Chattanooga 66<

Lander 86, Augusta 55<

Longwood 74, Charleston Southern 56<

NC State 73, Notre Dame 68<

Pittsburgh 73, North Carolina 65<

Radford 67, Gardner-Webb 64<

SC-Upstate 83, Hampton 73<

St. Bonaventure 61, George Mason 49<

W. Carolina 97, VMI 85<

Winthrop 79, High Point 57<

Wofford 67, Samford 62<

