BC-BKC–Scores,1st Add

tx <
$vscores2 <
SOUTH
Alabama 90, Mississippi St. 69<
Campbell 64, UNC Asheville 62<
ETSU 64, UNC Greensboro 57<
Florida St. 78, Wake Forest 68<
Furman 73, Chattanooga 66<
Lander 86, Augusta 55<
Longwood 74, Charleston Southern 56<
NC State 73, Notre Dame 68<
Pittsburgh 73, North Carolina 65<
Radford 67, Gardner-Webb 64<
SC-Upstate 83, Hampton 73<
St. Bonaventure 61, George Mason 49<
W. Carolina 97, VMI 85<
Winthrop 79, High Point 57<
Wofford 67, Samford 62<
MORE
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.