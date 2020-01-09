BC-BKC–Scores,1st Add

tx <
Austin Peay 75, Tennessee Tech 62<
Coll. of Charleston 73, Elon 65<
Delaware 80, James Madison 76<
E. Kentucky 77, E. Illinois 74<
Georgia Southern 67, Louisiana-Monroe 56<
Georgia St. 90, Louisiana-Lafayette 52<
Jacksonville 68, NJIT 52<
Liberty 63, North Alabama 52<
Marshall 79, Middle Tennessee 75<
North Florida 89, Florida Gulf Coast 74<
South Alabama 75, Arkansas St. 59<
Troy 76, UALR 71<
UAB 72, W. Kentucky 62<
William & Mary 79, UNC Wilmington 63<
