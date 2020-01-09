BC-BKC–Scores,1st Add

tx < $vscores2 < SOUTH Austin Peay 75, Tennessee Tech 62< Coll. of Charleston 73, Elon 65< Delaware 80, James…

SOUTH

Austin Peay 75, Tennessee Tech 62<

Coll. of Charleston 73, Elon 65<

Delaware 80, James Madison 76<

E. Kentucky 77, E. Illinois 74<

Georgia Southern 67, Louisiana-Monroe 56<

Georgia St. 90, Louisiana-Lafayette 52<

Jacksonville 68, NJIT 52<

Liberty 63, North Alabama 52<

Marshall 79, Middle Tennessee 75<

North Florida 89, Florida Gulf Coast 74<

South Alabama 75, Arkansas St. 59<

Troy 76, UALR 71<

UAB 72, W. Kentucky 62<

William & Mary 79, UNC Wilmington 63<

