Bama faces tough test vs No. 14 Kentucky

Alabama (8-6, 1-1) vs. No. 14 Kentucky (11-3, 2-0) Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Alabama (8-6, 1-1) vs. No. 14 Kentucky (11-3, 2-0)

Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for Alabama. Alabama has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Kentucky is coming off a 78-69 win at Georgia on Tuesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey and Nick Richards have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hagans has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last five games. Hagans has accounted for 17 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Kentucky has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 76.6 points while giving up 60.5.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Crimson Tide. Kentucky has 43 assists on 76 field goals (56.6 percent) across its past three contests while Alabama has assists on 39 of 90 field goals (43.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama is ranked fourth among Division I teams with an average of 84.4 points per game. The Crimson Tide have averaged 95 points per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.