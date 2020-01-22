Austin Peay looks to extend streak vs Tennessee St.

Tennessee State (12-7, 4-2) vs. Austin Peay (12-7, 6-0) Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tennessee State (12-7, 4-2) vs. Austin Peay (12-7, 6-0)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks for its seventh straight conference win against Tennessee State. Austin Peay’s last OVC loss came against the Belmont Bruins 83-67 on March 8, 2019. Tennessee State fell 92-88 at home to Eastern Kentucky in its last outing.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Governors have scored 80.3 points per game and allowed 65.8 points per game across six conference games. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 71.9 points scored and 77.6 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MARSHALL JR.: Carlos Marshall Jr. has connected on 31.8 percent of the 107 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Governors are 5-0 when they record 10 or more steals and 7-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Tigers are 5-0 when the team blocks at least six shots and 7-7 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Austin Peay has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 87.6 points while giving up 66.1.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay has attempted the second-most free throws among all OVC teams. The Governors have averaged 21.6 free throws per game this season.

