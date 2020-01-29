Austin Peay looks to extend streak vs SIUE

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (5-16, 2-6) vs. Austin Peay (14-7, 8-0) Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (5-16, 2-6) vs. Austin Peay (14-7, 8-0)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. In its last nine wins against the Cougars, Austin Peay has won by an average of 10 points. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s last win in the series came on Jan. 22, 2015, a 69-65 victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has been fueled by senior leadership while Austin Peay has relied on freshmen this year. For the Cougars, seniors Zeke Moore, Tyresse Williford and Brandon Jackson have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 51 percent of all Cougars points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 61 percent of Austin Peay’s scoring this season.

RAMPING IT UP: The Governors have scored 83.4 points per game and allowed 68.4 points per game across eight conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 61.5 points scored and 77.6 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 40.7 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville is 0-13 when it allows at least 71 points and 5-3 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Austin Peay is a perfect 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.3 percent or less. The Governors are 6-7 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Austin Peay offense has scored 78.6 points per game this season, ranking the Governors 28th among Division 1 teams. The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville defense has allowed 73.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 242nd).

