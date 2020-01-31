Austin Peay looks for home win vs E. Illinois

Eastern Illinois (11-10, 4-5) vs. Austin Peay (15-7, 9-0) Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Illinois (11-10, 4-5) vs. Austin Peay (15-7, 9-0)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks for its fourth straight win over Eastern Illinois at Winfield Dunn Center. The last victory for the Panthers at Austin Peay was an 87-86 win on Jan. 23, 2016.

FAB FRESHMEN: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Governors have scored 83.2 points per game and allowed 67.2 points per game against OVC opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 73 points scored and 77.6 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 34.5 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 69 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Eastern Illinois’s Mack Smith has attempted 148 3-pointers and connected on 33.8 percent of them, and is 10 for 36 over his last five games.

TWO STREAKS: Eastern Illinois has dropped its last six road games, scoring 67.8 points and allowing 79.2 points during those contests. Austin Peay has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 88 points while giving up 67.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay is ranked second among OVC teams with an average of 78.8 points per game. The Governors have averaged 83.2 per game over their nine-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.