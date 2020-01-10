Austin Peay, JSU meet in conference play

Austin Peay (9-7, 3-0) vs. Jacksonville State (7-9, 2-1) Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Austin Peay (9-7, 3-0) vs. Jacksonville State (7-9, 2-1)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes meet as Austin Peay squares off against Jacksonville State. Each team last played this past Thursday. Austin Peay beat Tennessee Tech by 13 on the road, while Jacksonville State is coming off of a 72-68 home loss against Murray State.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor, Jordyn Adams and Carlos Paez have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 73 percent of all Governors points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Governors have scored 78.3 points per game and allowed 62.7 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both significant improvements over the 72.2 points scored and 77.6 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 31.8 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 65.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Jacksonville State is 0-9 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Austin Peay is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points and has allowed 67 points per game over its last five.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gamecocks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Governors. Jacksonville State has 42 assists on 76 field goals (55.3 percent) over its past three outings while Austin Peay has assists on 47 of 90 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State has made 8.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among OVC teams.

