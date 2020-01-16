Atwood, Lamar visit Texas A&M-CC

Lamar (9-9, 3-4) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6-12, 2-5) American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lamar (9-9, 3-4) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (6-12, 2-5)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as T.J. Atwood and Lamar will take on Myles Smith and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The senior Atwood has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15 over his last five games. M. Smith, a junior, is averaging 7.8 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has relied heavily on its seniors this year. M. Smith, Jashawn Talton-Thomas, Elijah Schmidt and Tony Lewis have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 53 percent of all Islanders points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Islanders have scored 65.3 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 57.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.ACCURATE ATWOOD: Atwood has connected on 36.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 5 over the last three games. He’s also made 70.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Lamar is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 9-2 when scoring at least 62.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cardinals have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Islanders. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has an assist on 37 of 63 field goals (58.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Lamar has assists on 47 of 76 field goals (61.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lamar defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.8 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Cardinals 17th among Division I teams. The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi offense has turned the ball over on 26.2 percent of its possessions (ranking the Islanders 352nd, nationally).

