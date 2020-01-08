ASU, Oregon State meet in conference play

Arizona State (9-5, 0-2) vs. Oregon State (11-3, 1-1) Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12…

Arizona State (9-5, 0-2) vs. Oregon State (11-3, 1-1)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes meet as Arizona State battles Oregon State. Each team last played this past weekend. Oregon State won over Colorado 76-68 on Sunday, while Arizona State came up short in a 75-47 game at Arizona on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle has averaged 19.7 points and 6.9 rebounds while Ethan Thompson has put up 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists. For the Sun Devils, Remy Martin has averaged 18.1 points and 2.1 steals while Romello White has put up 9.9 points and nine rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Thompson has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. Thompson has accounted for 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Oregon State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 64.9.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Beavers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Sun Devils. Oregon State has 42 assists on 81 field goals (51.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Arizona State has assists on 32 of 77 field goals (41.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon State has committed a turnover on just 16.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Pac-12 teams. The Beavers have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season and just eight times per game over their last three games.

