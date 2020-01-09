AP-Scorecard

The Associated Press

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Miami 122 Indiana 108 Final San Antonio 129 Boston 114 Final OT Toronto 112 Charlotte 110 Final Orlando 123 Washington 89 Final Denver 107 Dallas 106 Final Houston 122 Atlanta 115 Final New Orleans 123 Chicago 108 Final Utah 128 New York 104 Final Milwaukee 107 Golden State 98

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 3 Washington 2 Final SO Winnipeg 4 Toronto 3 Final Dallas 2 Los Angeles 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2)Duke 73 Georgia Tech 64 Final (3)Kansas 79 Iowa St. 53 Final (5)Auburn 83 Vanderbilt 79 Final (7)San Diego St. 72 Wyoming 52 Final (10)Florida St. 78 Wake Forest 68

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Boston at Philadelphia 7 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit 7 p.m. Portland at Minnesota 8 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma City 9:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Winnipeg at Boston 7 p.m. Vancouver at Florida 7 p.m. Edmonton at Montreal 7 p.m. New Jersey at N-Y Rangers 7 p.m. Arizona at Tampa Bay 7 p.m. Buffalo at St. Louis 8 p.m. Nashville at Chicago 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Calgary 9 p.m. Dallas at Anaheim 10 p.m. Los Angeles at Vegas 10 p.m. Columbus at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(1)Gonzaga at San Diego 10 p.m. Minnesota at (8)Michigan St. 9 p.m. (24)Arizona at (9)Oregon 9 p.m. Purdue at (19)Michigan 7 p.m. (21)Memphis at (23)Wichita St. 7 p.m.

