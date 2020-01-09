AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final
|Miami
|122
|Indiana
|108
|Final
|San Antonio
|129
|Boston
|114
|Final OT
|Toronto
|112
|Charlotte
|110
|Final
|Orlando
|123
|Washington
|89
|Final
|Denver
|107
|Dallas
|106
|Final
|Houston
|122
|Atlanta
|115
|Final
|New Orleans
|123
|Chicago
|108
|Final
|Utah
|128
|New York
|104
|Final
|Milwaukee
|107
|Golden State
|98
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Final
|Philadelphia
|3
|Washington
|2
|Final SO
|Winnipeg
|4
|Toronto
|3
|Final
|Dallas
|2
|Los Angeles
|1
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Final
|(2)Duke
|73
|Georgia Tech
|64
|Final
|(3)Kansas
|79
|Iowa St.
|53
|Final
|(5)Auburn
|83
|Vanderbilt
|79
|Final
|(7)San Diego St.
|72
|Wyoming
|52
|Final
|(10)Florida St.
|78
|Wake Forest
|68
___
TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Boston
|at
|Philadelphia
|7 p.m.
|Cleveland
|at
|Detroit
|7 p.m.
|Portland
|at
|Minnesota
|8 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Oklahoma City
|9:30 p.m.
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Winnipeg
|at
|Boston
|7 p.m.
|Vancouver
|at
|Florida
|7 p.m.
|Edmonton
|at
|Montreal
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey
|at
|N-Y Rangers
|7 p.m.
|Arizona
|at
|Tampa Bay
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo
|at
|St. Louis
|8 p.m.
|Nashville
|at
|Chicago
|8:30 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|Calgary
|9 p.m.
|Dallas
|at
|Anaheim
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles
|at
|Vegas
|10 p.m.
|Columbus
|at
|San Jose
|10:30 p.m.
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|(1)Gonzaga
|at
|San Diego
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota
|at
|(8)Michigan St.
|9 p.m.
|(24)Arizona
|at
|(9)Oregon
|9 p.m.
|Purdue
|at
|(19)Michigan
|7 p.m.
|(21)Memphis
|at
|(23)Wichita St.
|7 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.