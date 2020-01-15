Allen, Utah visit Arizona

Utah (10-5, 1-2) vs. Arizona (11-5, 1-2) McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards…

Utah (10-5, 1-2) vs. Arizona (11-5, 1-2)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Timmy Allen and Utah will go up against Zeke Nnaji and Arizona. The sophomore Allen has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.4 over his last five games. Nnaji, a freshman, is averaging 17.8 points over the last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Arizona’s Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Mannion has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Arizona field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Runnin’ Utes. Arizona has an assist on 44 of 79 field goals (55.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Utah has assists on 29 of 64 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arizona offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 26th-best rate in the country. The Utah defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 332nd among Division I teams).

