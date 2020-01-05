Alcorn State looks to end streak vs Texas Southern

Alcorn State (4-8, 0-1) vs. Texas Southern (4-10, 1-0) Health & PE Center, Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alcorn State (4-8, 0-1) vs. Texas Southern (4-10, 1-0)

Health & PE Center, Houston; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern looks to extend Alcorn State’s conference losing streak to six games. Alcorn State’s last SWAC win came against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 61-55 on Feb. 25, 2019. Texas Southern is coming off a 77-68 win at home against Southern in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Tyrik Armstrong has put up 14.8 points and 4.9 assists to lead the way for the Tigers. Complementing Armstrong is Yahuza Rasas, who is maintaining an average of 8.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Braves have been led by Corey Tillery, who is averaging 12.5 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Armstrong has either made or assisted on 56 percent of all Texas Southern field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Braves are 0-6 when they allow 72 or more points and 4-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Tigers are 0-8 when they score 73 points or fewer and 4-2 when they exceed 73.

STREAK STATS: Alcorn State has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 60 points and allowing 80.6 points during those contests. Texas Southern has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79.3 points while giving up 62.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern has attempted the second-most free throws among all SWAC teams. The Tigers have averaged 21.2 foul shots per game this season.

