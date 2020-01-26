Alcorn State looks for home win vs Alabama St.

Alabama State (3-16, 2-4) vs. Alcorn State (9-9, 5-2) David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State (3-16, 2-4) vs. Alcorn State (9-9, 5-2)

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State looks for its fifth straight win over Alabama State at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. The last victory for the Hornets at Alcorn State was a 71-67 win on Feb. 21, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Alcorn State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Maurice Howard, Corey Tillery, Deshaw Andrews and Kobe Wilson have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Braves points over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Braves have scored 80.4 points per game and allowed 70.6 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both significant improvements over the 57.2 points scored and 80.1 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Howard has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all Alcorn State field goals over the last five games. Howard has 28 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama State is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 3-3 when scoring at least 64.

COLD SPELL: Alabama State has lost its last 12 road games, scoring 57.5 points, while allowing 80.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State is ranked first among SWAC teams with an average of 78.1 points per game. The Braves have averaged 83.3 per game over their four-game winning streak.

