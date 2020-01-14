Albany, New Hampshire meet in conference play

Albany (9-8, 2-0) vs. New Hampshire (8-8, 1-2) Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany…

Albany (9-8, 2-0) vs. New Hampshire (8-8, 1-2)

Lundholm Gym, Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany visits New Hampshire in an America East matchup. Both teams last played on Saturday. Albany beat Maine by six at home, while New Hampshire fell to Stony Brook on the road, 73-48.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Nick Guadarrama, Sean Sutherlin and Chris Lester have combined to score 47 percent of New Hampshire’s points this season and 53 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Albany, Ahmad Clark, Cameron Healy and Malachi de Sousa have scored 56 percent of the team’s points this season, including 65 percent of all Great Danes points over their last five.ACCURATE AHMAD: Clark has connected on 32.9 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Albany is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 9-3 when scoring at least 64.

STREAK SCORING: New Hampshire has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80.8 points while giving up 55.3.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is rated first among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.1 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 12.3 offensive boards per game and 15 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.