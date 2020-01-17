Alabama St. looks to extend streak vs Alabama A&M

Alabama State (2-15, 1-3) vs. Alabama A&M (5-10, 2-2) Bill Harris Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama State (2-15, 1-3) vs. Alabama A&M (5-10, 2-2)

Bill Harris Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Alabama A&M. Alabama State has won by an average of 9 points in its last seven wins over the Bulldogs. Alabama A&M’s last win in the series came on Jan. 16, 2016, an 80-75 win.

LEADING THE WAY: Alabama A&M’s Cameron Alford has averaged 14.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while Garrett Hicks has put up 9.4 points. For the Hornets, Tobi Ewuosho has averaged 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while Leon Daniels has put up 7.6 points.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Hornets have scored 66.8 points per game and allowed 68.5 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both nice improvements over the 57.2 points scored and 79.1 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.EFFICIENT EWUOSHO: Ewuosho has connected on 48.5 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 9 over the last five games. He’s also made 74.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama State is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 2-2 when scoring at least 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hornets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Alabama A&M has 35 assists on 65 field goals (53.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Alabama State has assists on 43 of 72 field goals (59.7 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL BULLDOGS: The diligent Alabama A&M offense has turned the ball over on just 15.5 percent of its possessions, the 11th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 21.9 percent of all Alabama State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

