Air Force, NM meet in conference play

Air Force (8-8, 2-2) vs. New Mexico (14-3, 3-1)

Dreamstyle Arena, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MWC foes meet as Air Force battles New Mexico. Air Force easily beat Utah State by 19 in its last outing. New Mexico is coming off a 78-64 win over Fresno State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything JaQuan Lyle has averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists to lead the charge for the Lobos. Corey Manigault is also a key contributor, accounting for 11 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Falcons have been led by Lavelle Scottie, who is averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lyle has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all New Mexico field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Lobos are 11-0 when they shoot at least 71.4 percent from the foul line and 3-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Falcons are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.4 percent or worse, and 3-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK SCORING: New Mexico has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 85.7 points while giving up 72.2.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has attempted the fourth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Lobos have averaged 25.4 free throws per game and 27.7 per game over their last three games.

