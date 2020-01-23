Aiken Jr., EWU host Southern Utah

Southern Utah (11-6, 4-2) vs. Eastern Washington (11-6, 4-2) Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5:05 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Southern Utah (11-6, 4-2) vs. Eastern Washington (11-6, 4-2)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cameron Oluyitan and Southern Utah will go up against Kim Aiken Jr. and Eastern Washington. The senior Oluyitan is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games. Aiken, a junior, is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Southern Utah has relied heavily on its seniors. Oluyitan, John Knight III, Harrison Butler and Dwayne Morgan have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Thunderbirds points over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Eagles have allowed just 74 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 79.6 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.CLUTCH CAMERON: Oluyitan has connected on 37 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 84.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Eagles are 9-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 2-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Thunderbirds are 5-0 when converting on at least 73.7 percent of its free throws and 6-6 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

STREAK SCORING: Southern Utah has won its last three road games, scoring 79.3 points, while allowing 66.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington is ranked second among all Division I teams with an average of 83.2 points per game.

