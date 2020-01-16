Marquette, Georgetown meet in conference play

Marquette (12-5, 2-3) vs. Georgetown (12-6, 2-3) Capital One Arena, Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays host…

Marquette (12-5, 2-3) vs. Georgetown (12-6, 2-3)

Capital One Arena, Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays host to Marquette in a Big East matchup. Both teams earned home victories this past Wednesday. Georgetown earned an 83-80 win over Creighton, while Marquette won easily 85-65 over Xavier.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have collectively scored 39 percent of Georgetown’s points this season and 46 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Marquette, Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have combined to account for 71 percent of all Marquette scoring, including 109 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.MIGHTY MARKUS: Howard has connected on 43.1 percent of the 153 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 15 for 39 over his last three games. He’s also made 86.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-6 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 12-0 when it scores at least 74.

STREAK STATS: Georgetown has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 86.5 points while giving up 68.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is rated first among Big East teams with an average of 79 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

