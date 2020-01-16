Lewis, JMU visit Towson

James Madison (8-9, 1-5) vs. Towson (9-9, 3-3) SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

James Madison (8-9, 1-5) vs. Towson (9-9, 3-3)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Matt Lewis and James Madison will take on Brian Fobbs and Towson. The junior Lewis has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games. Fobbs, a senior, is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Towson has depended on senior leadership this year while James Madison has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Fobbs, Nakye Sanders, Juwan Gray and Dennis Tunstall have combined to account for 50 percent of Towson’s scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have combined to score 51 percent of the team’s points this year.MIGHTY MATT: Lewis has connected on 34.5 percent of the 110 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 23 over his last three games. He’s also converted 69.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Towson is 0-5 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 9-4 when it scores at least 61.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Dukes. Towson has 47 assists on 85 field goals (55.3 percent) across its past three outings while James Madison has assists on 29 of 71 field goals (40.8 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat James Madison offense has averaged 74.6 possessions per game, the 21st-most in Division I. Towson has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 68 possessions per game (ranked 269th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.