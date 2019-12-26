Youngstown St., IUPUI start Horizon play

Youngstown State (7-6, 0-0) vs. IUPUI (4-9, 0-0) Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State…

Youngstown State (7-6, 0-0) vs. IUPUI (4-9, 0-0)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits IUPUI as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, each team finished with eight wins and 11 losses.

STEPPING UP: IUPUI’s Marcus Burk has averaged 18.6 points while Jaylen Minnett has put up 13.5 points and four rebounds. For the Penguins, Darius Quisenberry has averaged 15.2 points while Naz Bohannon has put up eight points and 8.6 rebounds.DOMINANT DARIUS: Quisenberry has connected on 27.3 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Penguins are 0-5 when they allow at least 73 points and 7-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 73. The Jaguars are 0-8 when allowing 70 or more points and 4-1 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.8 percent or less. The Penguins are 0-6 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is rated first among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.7 percent. The Penguins have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.