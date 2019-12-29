Yale puts streak on line vs UNC

Yale (10-3) vs. North Carolina (7-5) Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Yale (10-3) vs. North Carolina (7-5)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks for its eighth straight win of the season as it faces North Carolina. Yale is looking to extend its current seven-game winning streak. North Carolina is coming off a 74-64 win in Las Vegas over UCLA on Dec. 21.

SAVVY SENIORS: North Carolina’s Cole Anthony, Justin Pierce and Brandon Robinson have combined to account for 37 percent of all Tar Heels points this season, although the trio’s production has decreased to 26 percent over the last five games.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Anthony has connected on 35.5 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also converted 67.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Yale has won its last four road games, scoring 69 points, while allowing 60.5 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Heels. North Carolina has an assist on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) across its previous three games while Yale has assists on 57 of 82 field goals (69.5 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: North Carolina has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.5 percent this year. That rate is ranked 30th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Yale stands at just 24.1 percent (ranked 298th).

