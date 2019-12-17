Xavier plays host to WCU

Western Carolina (7-2) vs. Xavier (9-2) Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina goes up against…

Western Carolina (7-2) vs. Xavier (9-2)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina goes up against Xavier in a non-conference matchup. Western Carolina snuck past UNC-Asheville by one point at home on Dec. 12, while Xavier is coming off of an 80-78 loss on Saturday at Wake Forest.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Naji Marshall, Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin have collectively scored 51 percent of Xavier’s points this season. For Western Carolina, Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season, including 67 percent of all Catamounts points over their last five.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Faulkner has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Western Carolina field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Western Carolina is 5-0 when it holds opponents to 43.9 percent or worse from the field, and 2-2 whenever opponents shoot better than that. Xavier is 8-0 when it allows 41.1 percent or less from the field and 1-2 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina has attempted more free throws per game than any other SoCon team. The Catamounts have averaged 22.9 free throws per game.

