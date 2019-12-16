Wright State goes up against MVSU

Mississippi Valley State (1-9) vs. Wright State (8-3) Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State (1-9) vs. Wright State (8-3)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State squares off against Mississippi Valley State in a non-conference matchup. Wright State won at home against Southern 85-62 on Thursday, while Mississippi Valley State fell 79-67 at Miami on Sunday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Mississippi Valley State’s Michael Green, Caleb Hunter and Quinton Alston have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Delta Devils points over the last five games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Green has connected on 33.3 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Wright State is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 70 percent of its free throws. The Raiders are 3-3 when they shoot below 70 percent from the line.

BEHIND THE ARC: Mississippi Valley State’s Hunter has attempted 90 3-pointers and connected on 22.2 percent of them, and is 9 of 27 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-lowest rate in the country. The Mississippi Valley State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 329th among Division I teams).

