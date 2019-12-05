Woods, Portland St. host CSUN

Cal State Northridge (2-7) vs. Portland State (3-5) The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10:35 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Cal State Northridge (2-7) vs. Portland State (3-5)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10:35 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Terrell Gomez and Cal State Northridge will battle Holland Woods and Portland State. Gomez has scored 32 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 23.2 over his last five games. Woods is averaging 21 points and 5.2 assists over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: Portland State’s Woods has averaged 19.5 points, 4.8 assists and two steals while Matt Hauser has put up 16.1 points, five rebounds and two steals. For the Matadors, Gomez has averaged 22.8 points while Darius Brown II has put up 10 points and 5.4 assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Gomez has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Cal State Northridge field goals over the last three games. Gomez has 28 field goals and nine assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Matadors are 0-5 when they score 70 points or fewer and 2-2 when they exceed 70 points. The Vikings are 0-5 when they fail to score more than 76 points and 3-0 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Matadors have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Vikings. Portland State has 32 assists on 83 field goals (38.6 percent) over its past three games while Cal State Northridge has assists on 49 of 79 field goals (62 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Portland State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 25th-best rate in the country. The Cal State Northridge defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 322nd among Division I teams).

