Wofford faces tough test vs No. 4 Duke

Wofford (7-4) vs. No. 4 Duke (9-1)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke presents a tough challenge for Wofford. Wofford has played a ranked team only once this season and won. Duke is coming off a 77-63 road win over Virginia Tech on Dec. 6.

FAB FRESHMEN: Duke has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 55 percent of all Blue Devils points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Tre Jones has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Duke field goals over the last five games. T. Jones has accounted for 26 field goals and 41 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Terriers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Blue Devils. Duke has an assist on 51 of 92 field goals (55.4 percent) across its past three contests while Wofford has assists on 59 of 92 field goals (64.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke has attempted the 14th-most free throws in the nation at 23.8 per game. Wofford has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 14.8 foul shots per game (ranked 201st).

