WKU takes on Wright State

Western Kentucky (6-2) vs. Wright State (6-2)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits Wright State in a non-conference matchup. Western Kentucky came up short in a 71-54 game to Louisville on Friday. Wright State is coming off a 71-66 win in Estero over Miami on Wednesday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Bill Wampler, Jaylon Hall and Cole Gentry have combined to account for 44 percent of Wright State’s scoring this season and 48 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Western Kentucky, Charles Bassey, Carson Williams, Camron Justice and Jared Savage have combined to account for 63 percent of all Western Kentucky scoring, including 71 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.BRILLIANT BILL: Wampler has connected on 36.5 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Western Kentucky’s Justice has attempted 51 3-pointers and connected on 41.2 percent of them, and is 11 for 19 over the last three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hilltoppers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Raiders. Wright State has an assist on 29 of 74 field goals (39.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Western Kentucky has assists on 29 of 69 field goals (42 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State is ranked second among Horizon teams with an average of 80.1 points per game.

