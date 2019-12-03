Wisconsin takes on NC State

Wisconsin (4-3) vs. North Carolina State (5-2) PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin and…

Wisconsin (4-3) vs. North Carolina State (5-2)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin and North Carolina State look to bounce back from losses. Wisconsin fell 59-50 to New Mexico last week. North Carolina State lost 83-78 to Memphis on Thursday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. C.J. Bryce, Devon Daniels, Markell Johnson, Jericole Hellems and Braxton Beverly have combined to account for 71 percent of North Carolina State’s scoring this season and 68 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Wisconsin, Nate Reuvers, D’Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford and Brevin Pritzl have combined to account for 61 percent of all Wisconsin scoring, including 69 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Johnson has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last three games. Johnson has accounted for 21 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: North Carolina State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 77 points or fewer. The Wolfpack are 0-2 when opponents score more than 77 points.

STREAK STATS: North Carolina State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 85.2 points while giving up 65.6.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State is ranked second among ACC teams with an average of 83.6 points per game.

