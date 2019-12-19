Williams, La.-Monroe host Arkansas St.

Arkansas State (8-3, 1-0) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (4-4, 0-0) Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior…

Arkansas State (8-3, 1-0) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (4-4, 0-0)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Canberk Kus and Arkansas State will take on JD Williams and Louisiana-Monroe. Kus is averaging 10.8 points over the last five games. Williams has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.2 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Louisiana-Monroe’s Williams has averaged 16 points and six rebounds while Michael Ertel has put up 16.4 points. For the Red Wolves, Kus has averaged 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while Marquis Eaton has put up 10.5 points and 4.1 rebounds.CLUTCH CANBERK: Kus has connected on 38.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Red Wolves have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Warhawks. Louisiana-Monroe has an assist on 30 of 66 field goals (45.5 percent) over its past three matchups while Arkansas State has assists on 30 of 65 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: Arkansas State has scored 66.6 points and allowed 70.8 points over its last five games. Louisiana-Monroe has averaged 65.6 points while allowing 65.2 over its last five.

