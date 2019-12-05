Williams, FDU visit No. 8 Kentucky

Fairleigh Dickinson (2-5) vs. No. 8 Kentucky (6-1) Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two junior…

Fairleigh Dickinson (2-5) vs. No. 8 Kentucky (6-1)

Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior forwards will be on display as Elyjah Williams and Fairleigh Dickinson will take on Nick Richards and No. 8 Kentucky. Williams is averaging 12.2 points over the last five games. Richards is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Fairleigh Dickinson’s Williams, Kaleb Bishop and Brandon Rush have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Knights points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Ashton Hagans has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Kentucky field goals over the last three games. Hagans has accounted for 11 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 75.

TWO STREAKS: Fairleigh Dickinson has dropped its last five road games, scoring 63 points and allowing 75 points during those contests. Kentucky is on a four-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 78.5 points while giving up 62.5.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Kentucky defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.1 percent, the 14th-lowest mark in Division I. Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed opponents to shoot 44.8 percent through seven games (ranking the Knights 264th).





